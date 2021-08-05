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SeeMoreBuds. Volume 01. 15 Pounds In 80 Days
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23 views • August 05, 2021
Watch as a veteran marijuana grower shows you how to set up three simple rooms.
Harvesting an Amazing 15 Pounds in 80 days. That's 60+ lbs a year!!!
Everything you will see is easily replicated. Watch as a master grower addresses the following issues:
Nutrients: The Perfect Mixture
Ventilation: Managing Heat (A real Trick with 11
High Pressure Sodium bulbs)
Lighting: Fluorescent and HPS
Clones: Increased Success Rate
Harvest: Curing The Correct Way
Bugs: Prevention And Eradication
....and Much More....
If you are going to grow marijuana, you must see this film. SeeMoreBuds has come out to share and dispell the myths, "that growing is hard".
SeeMoreBuds reveals a simple "add water" technique that produces some of the biggest yields and kindest herb of modern times.
Harvesting an Amazing 15 Pounds in 80 days. That's 60+ lbs a year!!!
Everything you will see is easily replicated. Watch as a master grower addresses the following issues:
Nutrients: The Perfect Mixture
Ventilation: Managing Heat (A real Trick with 11
High Pressure Sodium bulbs)
Lighting: Fluorescent and HPS
Clones: Increased Success Rate
Harvest: Curing The Correct Way
Bugs: Prevention And Eradication
....and Much More....
If you are going to grow marijuana, you must see this film. SeeMoreBuds has come out to share and dispell the myths, "that growing is hard".
SeeMoreBuds reveals a simple "add water" technique that produces some of the biggest yields and kindest herb of modern times.
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