BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"I am willing to do anything that is helpful to cross-strait peace." - Zheng Liwen, leader of Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang, following her meeting with Xi Jinping - clip 3 of 5
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1378 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 2 days ago

"I am willing to do anything that is helpful to cross-strait peace." - Zheng Liwen, leader of Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang, following her meeting with Xi Jinping.

Adding, more about this meeting:

NEW SUBSTACK ARTICLE!

Xi–Zheng Meeting Sends Clear Signal: Peaceful Reunification Framed as Strategic Imperative for China’s Future

Author: Xu Jijun, founder of Han Tang Zhi Ku Analytical Centre

On the morning of 10 April 2026, inside the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, met Zheng Liwen, Chair of the Kuomintang. The encounter marked the first meeting between leaders of the two parties in a decade. It unfolded at a moment of mounting global instability and heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait, giving it both historical weight and immediate political relevance.

The meeting was not merely ceremonial. It articulated a shared position that people on both sides of the Strait seek peace and oppose division. It also set out a political direction aimed at returning cross-Strait relations to a path of peaceful development, with the stated goal of eventual peaceful reunification.


➡️Continue reading on Substack for free. (https://open.substack.com/pub/ddgeopolitics/p/xizheng-meeting-sends-clear-signal?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web)

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran Limits Daily Vessel Transits Through Strait of Hormuz to 15 Under Ceasefire Terms: Report

Iran Limits Daily Vessel Transits Through Strait of Hormuz to 15 Under Ceasefire Terms: Report

Garrison Vance
Trump mulls troop WITHDRAWALS from NATO allies deemed &#8220;unhelpful&#8221; in Iran conflict

Trump mulls troop WITHDRAWALS from NATO allies deemed “unhelpful” in Iran conflict

Ramon Tomey
Iran Announces Acceptance of Bitcoin for Strait of Hormuz Transit Fees

Iran Announces Acceptance of Bitcoin for Strait of Hormuz Transit Fees

Sterling Ashworth
Gas prices hit $4.16 as Iran war chokes global oil supply

Gas prices hit $4.16 as Iran war chokes global oil supply

Cassie B.
Israel&#8217;s Self-Sabotage: How a Regime of Chaos Is Destroying Its Own Future

Israel’s Self-Sabotage: How a Regime of Chaos Is Destroying Its Own Future

Mike Adams
Health Secretary Kennedy Launches Podcast Targeting Official Health Narratives

Health Secretary Kennedy Launches Podcast Targeting Official Health Narratives

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy