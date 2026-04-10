"I am willing to do anything that is helpful to cross-strait peace." - Zheng Liwen, leader of Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang, following her meeting with Xi Jinping - clip 3 of 5

"I am willing to do anything that is helpful to cross-strait peace." - Zheng Liwen, leader of Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang, following her meeting with Xi Jinping.

Adding, more about this meeting:

NEW SUBSTACK ARTICLE!

Xi–Zheng Meeting Sends Clear Signal: Peaceful Reunification Framed as Strategic Imperative for China’s Future

Author: Xu Jijun, founder of Han Tang Zhi Ku Analytical Centre

On the morning of 10 April 2026, inside the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, met Zheng Liwen, Chair of the Kuomintang. The encounter marked the first meeting between leaders of the two parties in a decade. It unfolded at a moment of mounting global instability and heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait, giving it both historical weight and immediate political relevance.

The meeting was not merely ceremonial. It articulated a shared position that people on both sides of the Strait seek peace and oppose division. It also set out a political direction aimed at returning cross-Strait relations to a path of peaceful development, with the stated goal of eventual peaceful reunification.





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