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White Paper Report with Sacha Stone & Thomas Brown
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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30 views • August 05, 2020
They lied about tobacco,
They lied about asbestos,
They lied about mercury fillings,
They lied about opioids
They are lying about the safety of vaccines,
They lied about aluminum in deodorant,
They lied about cancer causing talcum hygiene products
They lied about hormone replacement therapy,
They lied about lead in the paint,
They lied about fluoride in the drinking water
They lied about saturated fats,
They lied about raw milk,
They lied about pesticides, GMOs and glyphosate
They lied about natural medicine, and natural cures,
They lied about global warming and climate change,
They lid about the health benefits of soy,
They lied about sugar and artificial sweeteners,
They lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq,
They lied about cholesterol and statin drugs,
They lied about chemotherapy and radiation therapy,
They lied about chemtrails,
9/11 was a lie
But they are telling us the truth about COVID19
Keywords
nwowhotechnocrats
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy