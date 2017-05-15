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TEMPLARS Control Monetary Transition | Super Bowl 55 & Wrestlemania 37 TRUMP Card Play | BTC & RESET
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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13 views • February 23, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin

*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 2/20/2021 to Patreon►

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Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d

Resources -

Resources -

Skullcap SaVant Winter Solstice Ritual Decode (New Jerusalem): https://www.theta.tv/video/vidmvksc165sy1d1bx8

Four Seasons Total Landscaping Article: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/10/four-seasons-total-landscaping-rudy-giuliani

TB Buccaneers [V]ictory Parade: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/30874037/highlights-tampa-bay-buccaneers-super-bowl-victory-parade

Tiffany and Co pissed about TB Buccaneers parade antics: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/30874037/highlights-tampa-bay-buccaneers-super-bowl-victory-parade

Rich Eisen Show TB Parade Commentary (w/ hidden numerology): https://youtu.be/D2LL587yjjI

Zach Hubbard SuperBowl post game analysis (matching with our research): https://youtu.be/SY_XTZlGSvk

Bleacher Report cartoons (w/ hidden symbolism and numerology): https://youtu.be/HjFlAfvrnVQ | https://youtu.be/D-Q9dnUsEvg

PNC Bank Bucs SB Spots: https://youtu.be/ACEZ8-URJN8 | https://youtu.be/5tybAuFDNt8

Rob Gronkowski skips season and hosts 36th Wrestlemania (last year): https://buffalonews.com/sports/bills/rob-gronkowski-announces-he-will-host-wrestlemania/article_622b800a-a886-545a-8286-d5c304688ba4.html

ALL SuperBowl ads (we are most concerned with Mt Dew and Fiverr): https://youtu.be/05q43ffdVHU

Wrestlemania 37 Wiki: https://prowrestling.fandom.com/wiki/WrestleMania_37

HHH Gifts WWE belt to Bucs: https://www.wwe.com/article/triple-h-custom-title-nfl-tampa-bay-buccaneers-rob-gronkowski

Wrestlemania for next 3 years: https://www.wwe.com/shows/wrestlemania/wrestlemania-37

Victor Cruz found dead (TMZ): https://amp.tmz.com/2021/02/15/vincent-jackson-nfl-dead-38-years-old-police-investigating/?__twitter_impression=true

Zach Hubbard Vincent Jackson decode: https://youtu.be/hkt7wI0Tom4

Mike Evans tweeting “V Jax” https://twitter.com/MikeEvans13_/status/1361455432582057984

Free to Find Truth Blog 39 significance: https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/search?q=39&;updated-max=2017-05-15T17:00:00-07:00&max-results=20&start=2&by-date=false

Mars Anomalies and Beyond “blown away city” remnants on Mars, Antarctica and Moon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0-dxRDPWIE | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzU7n85jG9c | https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_a-FJEvAG9vUNv9DXbcoyw

Apple+ TV Show: For All Mankind: https://tv.apple.com/us/show/for-all-mankind/umc.cmc.6wsi780sz5tdbqcf11k76mkp7

Keystone Pipeline XL Cancelled (wiki): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keystone_Pipeline
Keywords
financial collapsestar warsgreat resethistory mysterytesla techsecrets revealedbitcoin resetwinter solstice resetaryan history
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