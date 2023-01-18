DANIEL (Completo) Bíblia narrada com voz feminina / Bíblia em Audio

Antigo Testamento - Daniel (Completo). Versão - King James de 1611
Narração - Rosaine Dalila Scruff
00:00 - Capítulo 01
04:23 - Capítulo 02
15:10 - Capítulo 03
23:15 - Capítulo 04
32:32 - Capítulo 05
39:57 - Capítulo 06
46:59 - Capítulo 07
53:40 - Capítulo 08
59:26 - Capítulo 09
01:06:31 - Capítulo 10
01:11:03 - Capítulo 11
01:21:41 - Capítulo 12
