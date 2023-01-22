Create New Account
LITP: 052 YOUR CREDIT - Noticing Presentments
The One Lesson
Published 16 hours ago

Living In The Private Series: YOUR SOVEREIGNTY - Noticing Presentments. A presentment is a written ‘demand for payment’, or for a ‘performance’.
Presentments addressed to the artificial legal ‘person’ NAME, are often in all-capital-letters and/or with a fictional title such as ‘Mr.’ or ‘Mrs.’. They are not addressed to a living man or woman.

legalcreditlawfulpresentments

