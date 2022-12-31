The infant Messiah, is it born already?

"[_____] has asked if the infant Messiah of which you have spoken, ‘Is it born already, as we understand it, and in what country?’”

And we should answer in this manner. These things are known only unto our Father. And for, at the present time, for his protection, the exact location shall be kept a secret into the same.

But answer in this manner:

"Our Lord says, 'Hark,' unto thee.

For in the desert dwells, and therefore, by the sea,

where the stars at night are seen all in 13, and more than three."

For the wise to hear let them hear. And for the wise to see, let them see.

And when the time comes, and the ocean roars and the mountains bellow their might force, our Father shall write upon the sky the entry of the Same.

(Spoken by the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, March 17, 1972)





September 1, 1972, the spiritual messengers added: For as the Messiah should come upon your earth, so should Lucifer stand near to gather from the mother’s womb that which was placed upon the earth. Yet, this shall not be allowed. [The Revelation 12:1-17].

For as we have said before, it shall be where the stars shall shine of brightness, where the sea shall be close at hand, and yet, the desert in itself shall coveth this one. Therefore, if the way is prepared within thee and within others, this of the child shall not be taken back unto God and guarded, but shall be given unto mankind.





Then on July 7, 1974, they said: And the Lord said, “Hark,” unto them. “For when the stars appear, all in thirteen -- and the oceans roar, and the mountains push forth their mightY force upon the earth, and the earth shall shake -- yet near the shore of the ocean too, there shall come again a Messiah upon the earth. And they shall know that their Lord, this of their God, who has spoken many times, yet they hear Him not, is a true God, a gentle God, a loving God.





See "The Birth of the Messiah" playlist on this channel by Aka, spiritual messengers of God.

Read “What Did You Come Out to See?” – https://tinyurl.com/ycxr7h9t