04/05/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

On the Wayne Dupree podcast, Nicole reveals that the arrest of CCP’s No.1 enemy Mr. Miles Guo shows that the CCP has successfully infiltrated and weaponized American justice system. If American people want their children to live with American dream, they have to first take down the CCP in this country





04/05/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

在Wayne Dupree直播中，妮可揭示了中共头号敌人郭文贵先生被逮捕，显示中共成功渗透了美国的司法系统，并使其武器化。如果美国人民想让自己的后代拥有美国梦，那么他们就需要首先在这个国家消灭中共



