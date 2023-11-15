BardsFM's Conversation with Pastor Brad Cummings

The feedback we've had from our interview with Pastor Brad Cummings on Revelation Red Pill EP35 has been so wonderful that tonight we're airing Scott Kesterson's conversation with Brad from this week as well- Enjoy!#DeliveranceOfANation
#RescueHealAndRestore
#TheMercySeat
MYPillow promo code: BARDS
Go to https://www.mypillow.com/bards and use the promo code BARDS or... Call 1-800-975-2939. Use promo code BARDS.
EMPShield protect your vehicles and home. Promo code BARDS:
https://www.empshield.com
BIRCH GOLD Infokit:
>>>Text BARDS to 989898
My Patriot Supply PREPAREWITHBARDS.COM :
https://preparewithbards.com/
EnviroKlnez air purifiers. MADE in USA. Promo code BARDS:
https://enviroklenz.com/ekpure/
iTargetPro promo code BARDS: https://itargetpro.com
CB Distillery Speical promo code VIP and save 50%:
https://www.thecbdistillery.com/
Treadlite Broadforks...best garden tool EVER. Promo code BARDS:
https://www.treadlitebroadforks.com/?ref=BARDS
Field of Greens organic superfood whole body supplement. Promo code BARDS:
https://fieldofgreens.com/
Founders Bible 20% discount code: BARDS
>>> https://thefoundersbible.com/#ordernow
MYCoffee promo code BARDS: https://mystore.com/mycoffee
BardsFM Flags: https://bardsfm.com/shop/black-flag/
DONATE: https://bardsfm.com/donate/#donate-content
Address:
Xpedition Cafe, LLC
780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. #64 Box 133
Roseburg, OR 97471
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.