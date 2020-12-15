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"We Will Not Be Going Back To The Old Normal.The Pandemic Has Already Changed The Way We Live Our Lives" - Tedros/NWO/Great Reset
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195 views • December 15, 2020
NWO/Great Reset
Tedros Adhanom:”It's completely understandable that people want to get on with their lives, but we will not be going back to the old normal.
The pandemic has already changed the way we live our lives.”
Research and advisory from Gartner, predicts that at least 1/3 of jobs now performed by humans, will be replaced by software robots, and smart machines by 2025.
Robots do not require food, employee benefits or wages. They can work 24/7, 365 days a year without complaining or needing a break.
According to Ray Kurzweil, the director of engineering at Google:” By 2029 robots and other forms of technology, will have reached human levels of intelligence and functionality and beyond. Replacing humans was predicted as far back as the 1960’s. The time is arrive for this, to become a reality.”
Tedros Adhanom:”It's completely understandable that people want to get on with their lives, but we will not be going back to the old normal.
The pandemic has already changed the way we live our lives.”
Research and advisory from Gartner, predicts that at least 1/3 of jobs now performed by humans, will be replaced by software robots, and smart machines by 2025.
Robots do not require food, employee benefits or wages. They can work 24/7, 365 days a year without complaining or needing a break.
According to Ray Kurzweil, the director of engineering at Google:” By 2029 robots and other forms of technology, will have reached human levels of intelligence and functionality and beyond. Replacing humans was predicted as far back as the 1960’s. The time is arrive for this, to become a reality.”
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