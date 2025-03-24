BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Groomed and Abused by Teacher at 14 Now Warning Parents of Danger Signs - Michelle Denault
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
22 views • 1 month ago

Sometimes, abuse can take on the most deceptive forms - even love. This is a difficult reality Michelle Denault had to deal with after realizing that a years-long relationship she’d had with a teacher who was 25 years older than her, was not love but grooming and abuse. She didn’t realize it was abuse until two decades after she left him at the age of 24, because she wanted to have a family. Today she dedicates her life to ensuring students are educated about the dangers and red flags of potential grooming and abuse from those in positions of authority through her ministry Voices Carry. She is also a speaker for Safe and Sound Schools, and her “Grooming 101” program has been instituted in over 100 schools nationwide. She’s currently suing the school which was fully aware a male teacher was grooming and abusing female students and even gave him a pension.



TAKEAWAYS


Typical grooming models center on fear, but sometimes they are disguised as very loving relationships


When predators move from school to school, Michelle refers to it as “passing the trash”


Kids have a normal desire for love and a natural curiosity that can be exploited by predators


Abuse can happen to anyone, so stay vigilant and remain connected with your kids and teach them to protect their body boundaries



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ


🔗 CONNECT WITH MICHELLE DENAULT

Website: https://michelledenault.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michelle.stolleisdenault

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michellestolleisdenault/

X: https://x.com/MLDenault1228

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mldenault/


🔗 CONNECT WITH SAFE AND SOUND SCHOOLS

Website: https://safeandsoundschools.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
childrenabusegroomingpedophiliapedopredatorsabusedsexuallywarning signsemotionallytina griffincounter culture mom showmichelle defaultsafe and sound schools
