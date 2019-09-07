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FHWG - Richard Gage, Architects & Engineers for Truth, Barbara Honegger Lawyers' Committee for 911 Inquiry - 911 What happened?
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38 views • September 07, 2019
We do a deep dive into what happened with the infamous Building 7 on 9/11/2001. Something doesn't add up! Plus, we reviewed the latest on getting the truth out and the activities scheduled worldwide the week of 9/11.
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