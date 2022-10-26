Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trevor Loudon Exposes 30 Current Security Risk Senators with Marxist, Communist and Islamist Ties
102 views
channel image
The Jeff Dornik Show
Published a month ago |

After exposing the Marxist infiltration into the Evangelical Church in the documentary Enemies Within The Church, Trevor Loudon has set his sights on exposing America’s Marxist Senators and Representatives with the new book Security Risk Senators Part 1 and Part 2.


Loudon joined this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss just how deeply entrenched these traitorous officials actually are within our government. Virtually all of the committees are led by politicians with Marxist ties. 


Be sure to order Trevor Loudon’s new books Security Risk Senators Part 1 and Security Risk Senators Part 2 at https://trevorloudon.com.


For all of Jeff Dornik’s shows, articles and interviews, please visit https://jeffdornik.com.


Check out the rest of the Freedom First Network shows, including The JD Rucker Show, Bob & Eric Save America, Today with Kay Rubacek and America’s Last Chance with Jeff Crouere. https://freedomfirstnetwork.com 


SPONSORS:


-Become a Freedom First TV subscriber to watch the full library of shows and specials from conservatives like Teddy Daniels, Karen Kingston, Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Tracy Beanz and more. Use code JEFF to get 25% off when you sign up at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.


-Consider investing in gold with Our Gold Guy at https://ourgoldguy.com/contact.


-Build up your immunity with Dr Zelenko’s Z-Stack & Z-DTOX. Use code FREEDOM for a discount at https://zstacklife.com/freedom.


-Start your day off with a cup of Freedom from Freedom First Coffee. Use code JEFF for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.


-Support Mike Lindell by shopping at MyPillow using code FFN for up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com.


Keywords
electionpodcastcommunismsocialismislamglobalismmuslimmarxismworld economic forumtrevor loudonthe great resetklaus schwab2022 electionfreedom first networkjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffn2022 mid-terms

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket