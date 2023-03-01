Create New Account
MRNA VAX SHEDDING THEY WANT TO WIPE US OFF THE PLANET -- Kris Edelkamp
Kris Edelkamp is a sweet soul, she dedicated her life to helping professional athletes, and then she realized her fully vaxxed clients were shedding - and she was getting very sick despite being UNVACCINATED. It's clear now that the mRNA bioweapon is causing second hand vax injuries. This is Kris' survival story - and the protocol she is following to stay on this planet for her husband and 5 children.

