THE SYSTEM is RIGGED - You Have NO CHOICE - George Carlin



Interviews with this Realist Comedian who spills the beans and tells you the reality of THE SYSTEM



TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.