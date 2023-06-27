Quo Vadis





June 26, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for June 21, 2023.





My children, you pray to me “You are blessed among women” do you wonder why?





I was chosen to be yes, the Mother of Jesus but also the Mother of all of you.





My children, there have been few left to pray to your 'Mother' and for this, on your land, you have almost nothing good anymore.





You do not understand and do not remember anymore, that with God, I can do everything for each of you.





If you need to call on me, I, the Mother of the Son Jesus, can have for you, everything you need.





I repeat to you, call on My Name and Jesus with the Father who are in heaven will listen to you and will answer you.





I repeat all this to you because many of you no longer turn to us but, sinning, turn to witches and wizards.





What do you want to hope for from demons? Only God and Jesus your Redeemer can repair your sins.





Wake up my children, the times are getting shorter, ask now and you will get goodness and infinite joy.





I am always with you and I will invoke thanks to God. I love you and I don't want some of you to fall forever where suffering and curses will be.





I love you so much my children, listen to my last words and treasure them in these last very difficult times, I embrace you bringing all your requests to God.





Your One True Mother.





The following comes from Valeria:





To those who will read these messages I would suggest that they humbly open their hearts to Jesus because He will take care of the rest.





He often repeats to me that what he makes me write is not my property, but I must share "His Word" with all my brothers and sisters, especially with those who are most in need of his Love.





In advising me with my spiritual father, he suggested that I disseminate these messages through the internet in order to break down distances and reach and share this gift with as many users as possible.





Therefore whoever reads the "message" must feel it "his own", in the sense that Jesus at this precise moment speaks personally to "you".





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTDelmOJy9Y