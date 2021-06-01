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Children as loners - a control state needs this kind of people
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0 view • June 01, 2021
There is no adult who would not be delighted by the lightheartedness, childlike joy and liveliness of children. Of all things, the development of this ability is put in extreme danger by corona measures.
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