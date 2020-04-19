Is there a Glyphosate-COVID19 Connection? w/ Dr. Stephanie Seneff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Are glyphosate and COVID-19 connected? Glyphosate, one of the most toxic chemicals in the world, may be the key to why some people get severely ill from COVID-19. Derrick Broze interviews Dr. Stephanie Seneff about her recent paper discussing the potential for glyphosate to play a role in diagnosis of COVID-19.
Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. She has a B.S. degree from MIT in biology and M.S., E.E., and Ph.D. degrees from MIT in electrical engineering and computer science. Dr. Seneff has published over 200 peer-reviewed papers in scientific journals and conference proceedings. Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies in health and disease, with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, Roundup, and the mineral, sulfur. Her investigations have led to a strong hypothesis that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is the key factor in the autism epidemic and in many other neurological, metabolic, oncological and autoimmune diseases. She has authored over thirty peer-reviewed journal papers over the past few years on these topics, and has delivered numerous presentations around the world.
Sources:
https://wp.me/paT9J6-2RQ
Support our work AND get a free ounce of Kratom to help with fatigue, stress, addiction, and pain: http://broze.freeounceofkratom.com
Please help us advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:
https://www.Patreon.com/DerrickBroze
https://paypal.me/consciousresistance
Support via crypto:
https://bitbacker.io/user/dbroze/#pro...
https://www.subscribestar.com/derrick...
The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:
https://www.theconsciousresistance.com
https://www.bitchute.com/theconscious...
https://flote.app/ConsciousResistance
https://www.Minds.com/TheConsciousRes...
https://hive.blog/@dbroze
Discord channel: https://discord.gg/tQrNTYS
Join our text list for direct updates: https://www.remind.com/join/dbjourno3
Join Derrick Broze's Daily News on Telegram: https://t.me/dbrozenews
The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.