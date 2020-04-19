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Is there a Glyphosate-COVID19 Connection? w/ Dr. Stephanie Seneff
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148 views • April 19, 2020
The Conscious Resistance

Are glyphosate and COVID-19 connected? Glyphosate, one of the most toxic chemicals in the world, may be the key to why some people get severely ill from COVID-19. Derrick Broze interviews Dr. Stephanie Seneff about her recent paper discussing the potential for glyphosate to play a role in diagnosis of COVID-19.

Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. She has a B.S. degree from MIT in biology and M.S., E.E., and Ph.D. degrees from MIT in electrical engineering and computer science. Dr. Seneff has published over 200 peer-reviewed papers in scientific journals and conference proceedings. Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies in health and disease, with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, Roundup, and the mineral, sulfur. Her investigations have led to a strong hypothesis that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is the key factor in the autism epidemic and in many other neurological, metabolic, oncological and autoimmune diseases. She has authored over thirty peer-reviewed journal papers over the past few years on these topics, and has delivered numerous presentations around the world.

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Keywords
canceremfglyphosateimmune systemtoxic chemicalsautismpoisonvaccinetechnologyaluminumsleepproteincalciumcollagenmoleculelungscovid19dr stephanie seneffthe conscious resistancebiodieselecigarette
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