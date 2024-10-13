"Come Together Media" Live - Season 1, Ep. 8: 10-10-2024 -- "Soros, Election Interference, Disaster (Non)Relief and UN’s Global Pact"

In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss the George Soros’ purchase of 220 U.S. radio stations, Election 2024, the government’s abysmal natural disaster response, and the passing of the UN’s Global Pact for the Future.





The episode 8 roundtable consists of:





VinnDogg – Host of VinnDogg Radio USA - https://rumble.com/user/vinndoggradiousa

Chelsea Goodell – Director of the Former Feds Group & Creator of http://CHBMP.org

Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional

Gail Seiler - Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org

Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com