Chaos outside the MN federal ICE processing center this morning

Chaos outside the Minnesota federal ICE processing center.

Pretty sure this is from this morning, found posted. Cynthia

Adding:

New York Times did a lengthy interview with Donald Trump. Here is the part about the ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good:

When we pressed Mr. Trump on his conclusion that the victim, Renee Nicole Good, tried to run over the agent, he asked an aide to pull up the video on a laptop in an effort to prove his point.

“That was a vicious situation that took place,” Mr. Trump said, apparently referring to what federal officials have said was an effort by Ms. Good to run down an ICE agent...

...

...Mr. Trump stuck to his position even as we pointed out the inconsistencies and the lack of clarity in videos circulating in social media. We asked if, in his mind, firing into a vehicle like that is acceptable.

“She behaved horribly,” Mr. Trump said. “And then she ran him over. She didn’t try to run him over. She ran him over.”

We told the president the videos on social media were unclear.

“I’ll play the tape for you right now,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump’s aide Natalie Harp brought a laptop over to the Resolute Desk to show us what he said would be evidence of the woman’s wrongdoing.

Before the video began, Mr. Trump acknowledged the tragic nature of the shooting. “With all of it being said, no, I don’t like that happening,” he said, before pivoting to his common refrain of criticizing illegal immigration.

As a slow-motion surveillance video of the shooting played on the laptop, we told him that this angle did not appear to show an ICE officer had been run over.

“Well,” Mr. Trump said. “I — the way I look at it … ”

“It’s a terrible scene,” Mr. Trump said at the end of the video. “I think it’s horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it.”

But did this fatal shooting mean his ICE operation had gone too far? Mr. Trump sidestepped the question, instead blaming his predecessor's immigration policies.