Immunity, Infectious Disease, and Vaccination - Raymond Obomsawin

Why do vaccine shots pose serious physical, mental, and behavioral dangers in humans? Raymond Obomsawin gives a historical overview of human attempts to create immunity, artificially, via vaccination. He explores the issues surrounding these artificial attempts to protect human health. Raymond Obomsawin shows the real causes of some of the more recent health issues and how vaccines, among other artifical chemicals and pharmaceutics, cause harmful and, oftentimes, lifelong health damage. He shows, via statistical and historical facts, that vaccines have no positive impact on the decline of disease. Watch this video expose the truth about vaccines.
