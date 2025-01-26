BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
El Mayo’s Last Warning to The US - Politicians Will Die
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
217 followers
102 views • 3 months ago

El Mayo, one of Mexico’s most notorious cartel leaders, has issued a chilling warning to the U.S. government. This video breaks down his latest threats and their implications, including claims that American politicians could be targeted. As tensions between cartels and the U.S. rise, this story sheds light on the dangerous power struggles that threaten both nations.

 

Ismael Mario Zambada García (born January 1, 1948), also known as El Mayo, is a Mexican former drug lord and top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, an international crime syndicate based in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. Before he assumed leadership of the entire cartel, he allegedly served as the logistical coordinator for its Zambada García faction, which has overseen the trafficking of cocaine and heroin into Chicago and other US cities by aircraft, narcosubs, container ships, go-fast boats, fishing vessels, buses, rail cars, tractor trailers, and automobiles.

 

Until his arrest in July 2024, he had never been arrested or incarcerated. He was arrested in El Paso, Texas, United States, and reported to be in US custody on July 25, 2024

sinaloa cartelsupply and demandel mayowarning to the uspoliticians will die
