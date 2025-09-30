Why Jews Killed Charlie Kirk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When Kirk realized that pimping out Christianity to a bunch of slimy Jew billionaire mafia scumbags was a career choice that came with some unpleasant strings attached (Ackman, Shillman, etc) its was too late. The Jew money mafia had already pumped over $600,000,000 into their little puppet and there was no chance the Jews would let their puppet cut the strings.