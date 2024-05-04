This is not a Saturday Night Live opener... this is a real press conference - Joe-bi Wan Kenobi?
Cringe... May the 4th be with you.
This is from yesterday, 3rd.
Adding...
Meanwhile, Donald Trump, in an interview with Time magazine, officially stated that he no longer believes in a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
In addition, Trump hints that he will support Israel in the event of a war with Israel, and also praises Minister Benny Gantz, whom many see as Netanyahu’s successor.
