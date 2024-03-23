Create New Account
Col. Douglas Macgregor | Digital ID's seem convenient, but come with major risks
Col. Douglas Macgregor | Digital ID's may seem convenient, but it comes with major risks. We can't afford to take chances with our privacy and freedom.


Our Country Our Choice - https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1771283968677052793?s=20

