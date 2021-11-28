Silent War Ep. 6135: 81% Covid Deaths Vaxxed, Vax Passport Licenses, Pelosi's Coup, UFOs

In this episode of The Silent War-Utah’s new digital mobile drivers license includes your Vaccine Records.Completely in violation of your medical privacy rights.Armed Agents in Texas School District Arrest Concerned Parents in Their Own Homes.According to one report: The Fully Vaccinated Account for 81% of the COVID Deaths in the UK.Dr. Peter Navarro calls Pelosi out for a Treasonous Coup.The United Nations Is Handing Out $800 Debit Cards to Illegal Migrant Families in Mexico Heading to US.BIG PHARMA Received Emergency Use Approval a Couple of Weeks Ago for COVID Variant Discovered a Couple Days Ago?DoD Creates New Group To Investigate Unexplained Aerial Sightings Due To "National Security Risk".Hillary Clinton is complaining that we don't have enough censorship and information Gate Keepers. Sounds like she wants to put me out of a job.All of this, and more.Our America 1st Sponsors are all having Black Friday Sales!Stop giving your money to companies who hate American values. Shop with our patriot American 1st sponsors this Black Friday. Their products aren't sitting on ships in the Long Beach Harbor... "Let's Go Brandon"!Go To >>>Use coupon code [LETSGOBRANDON]Use coupon code [LETSGOBRANDON]Use coupon code [LETSGOBRANDON]Use coupon code [LETSGOBRANDON]For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat