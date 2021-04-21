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Ricky Skaggs Gives POWERFUL Message For Pastors In America From The Health & Freedom Conference!
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181 views • April 21, 2021
Clay Clark's Health & Freedom Conference brought out the best of the best of Patriots from every walk in America... including 15 time Grammy award winning country music legend, Ricky Skaggs, who was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Trump in January. Ricky gives a powerful message and prayer for every pastor in America, you don't want to MISS! "Walking away from fear!"

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