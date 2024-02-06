Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Wealth Of Presidents
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
94 Subscribers
72 views
Published Yesterday

How financially well-off were these United States Presidents after they left office? Let's start with President Reagan, shall we?

Video Source:

Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

Theme Music:

'Hail To The Chief'

Performing Ensemble: United States Air Force Concert Band.

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Facts Matter or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pc 00:00

Keywords
barack obamabill clintondonald trumpronald reagangeorge w bushgeorge h w bushus presidentspresidential wealth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket