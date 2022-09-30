Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Reptilian Kings And Queens - The Occult Truth About Royalty And Monarchy
196 views
channel image
2Circles
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

'Theeh Geeneealougee shouws, thaht hee is deewscendond fhroum Vlahd thee Imphawlour.'

A blatantly compensating pompous expression and imitation of cultural barding, does not obscure the fact that the "King" is a completely cultureless, barbaric, rabid beast who has the genetically rooted delusion that crime and depravity would be his "birthright." Monarchy is a disease of a primitive civilization. Royalty is a bizarre unnatural concept established by inferior inbred deviants who eugenically culture the depraved, parasites who would not prevail in fair competition and hence depend on fraud, organized suppression, censorship and murder.

It's long overdo to turn all these weird absurdities to DUST and abolish them once and for all.

Keywords
conspiracyqueenilluminaticharlesreptilian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket