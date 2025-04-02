What Concerns You & How Do We Change? - Interviewing USF College Students

I was very fortunate to interview some folks at USF College Campus in Tampa, Florida. Thank you to USF for allowing me to publicly interact with different students, and thank you to the students who appear in the video or who get involved with our group to change the world, Empower the Era! Let us know your thoughts, I'm not used to doing interviews but can grow accustomed to it, much love.





The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic

Health Revealed (Huge Project on Untold Psychology): https://www.youtube.com/@Health-Revealed

Write An Article, Sign Up For Our Weekly Newsletter, Learn & More: https://theliberator.us

Most Powerful Video Compilation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA

Over 70 Clips, 50 Speakers & 100s of Resources: https://theliberator.us/show

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth





#USFStudents #CampusInterviews #StudentVoices #CollegeConcerns #USF #StudentPerspectives #CampusLife #SocialChange #StudentActivism #UniversityLife #GenZThoughts