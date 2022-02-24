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Jesus Challenges Moses! - Short Video
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42 views • February 24, 2022
It is a widely spread belief that all counsel in the Bible is equal in value, BUT this IS NOT SO according to Jesus OR the Bible. Wake up! Who is the Savior? Jesus or the Bible (John 5:39).
To watch a longer video called "The Secret Name of Jesus" follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wJc6lZ
For inquiries email [email protected]
To watch a longer video called "The Secret Name of Jesus" follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wJc6lZ
For inquiries email [email protected]
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