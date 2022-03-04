© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIABILITY FREE VACCINES & THE DAMAGE DONE: HORROR STORIES ABOUND ON SOCIAL MEDIA & VAERS
Follow
1
Share
Report
131 views • March 04, 2022
NEW Rokfin Channel LAUNCHED: https://rokfin.com/timtruth (join me there for exclusive reports & call in shows)
Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
Mimithepackleader: I would like to see a location on all these poor people. Something tells me when we lay it all out on a map, it will terrify us even more. I think they sent the deadly shots to specific locations. I heard there was 3 variation of the shot. One was deadly, one was a real vaccine and one was a placebo. If we did a map, we could most likely see where they sent the death shots.
Matte: People have shown that the vast majority of adverse reaction reports came from only a few batches. Other batches had little or no reports. The problem batches appear to have been sent to specific places. This phenomenon occurs in all brands of the vax, so they were all doing the same thing. They even made an ap to check if you got a toxic batch. https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/16/how-bad-is-my-covid-19-vaccine-batch/
Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
Mimithepackleader: I would like to see a location on all these poor people. Something tells me when we lay it all out on a map, it will terrify us even more. I think they sent the deadly shots to specific locations. I heard there was 3 variation of the shot. One was deadly, one was a real vaccine and one was a placebo. If we did a map, we could most likely see where they sent the death shots.
Matte: People have shown that the vast majority of adverse reaction reports came from only a few batches. Other batches had little or no reports. The problem batches appear to have been sent to specific places. This phenomenon occurs in all brands of the vax, so they were all doing the same thing. They even made an ap to check if you got a toxic batch. https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/16/how-bad-is-my-covid-19-vaccine-batch/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.