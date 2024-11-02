Riccardo Bosi: Everybody Must Watch The U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As The U.S. Goes, So Do The Rest Of Us
* The coming months will be tumultuous.
* There will be a number of scare events to trigger different groups.
* What you do next matters.
* Sovereignty is the single biggest issue going forward.
* If we had been a sovereign people, this would never have happened.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | Aussie-USA Roundtable (2 November 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5lc20b-australiaone-party-aussie-usa-roundtable-2-november-2024.html