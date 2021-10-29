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Humanity has been Played for Generations, and still is
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21 views • October 29, 2021
They spend trillions on war machines so humans can kill each other worldwide, humanity supports that! Because “it keeps us safe”!?????🤔
But “they” (“they” are not us, “they” are a different DNA) can’t/Won’t give the world organic food/seeds to live in abundance.
Why can’t humanity see!???
Because All their all their information comes through a Tv
Whistle Is not mine creation (as you’d know) its is a “Guns & Roses whistle from their song “patience”... ✌️
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
ErraticLee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg/videos
But “they” (“they” are not us, “they” are a different DNA) can’t/Won’t give the world organic food/seeds to live in abundance.
Why can’t humanity see!???
Because All their all their information comes through a Tv
Whistle Is not mine creation (as you’d know) its is a “Guns & Roses whistle from their song “patience”... ✌️
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
ErraticLee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg/videos
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