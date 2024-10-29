Key Demographic and cultural shifts impacting western civilization

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Dr. Eric Peter Kaufmann who is a Canadian professor of politics at the University of Buckingham in the UK and received his PhD from the London School of Economics. Kaufmann has been a lecturer in comparative politics for several decades. He has been a prolific Author of books including Rise and Fall of Anglo-America (2004), Shall the Religious Inherit the Earth? (2010) and his most recent book called “The Third Awokening”. We discuss his insights into massive shifts going on in western civilization and what that means for the future of humanity.

We are in turbulent times. Our partners for financial health are Canadian and have many options to protect your hard earned assets. For those interested in precious metals visit:

https://info.newworldpm.com/187.html