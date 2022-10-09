UNHRC Rejects Debate on CCP’s Crackdown of Uighur Muslims

https://gnews.org/post/p1u55db86
10/07/2022 WION: The UNHRC has turned down a debate on CPP’s crackdown towards Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. Among the 47 member council, 17 voted in favour, 19 members voted against and 11 abstained. The defeat is only the second time in the council’s 16 year history
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.