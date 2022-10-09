UNHRC Rejects Debate on CCP’s Crackdown of Uighur Muslims

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https://gnews.org/post/p1u55db86
10/07/2022 WION: The UNHRC has turned down a debate on CPP’s crackdown towards Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. Among the 47 member council, 17 voted in favour, 19 members voted against and 11 abstained. The defeat is only the second time in the council’s 16 year history