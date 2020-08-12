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Economic Recovery Post-Pandemic: Who will do it better?
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5 views • August 12, 2020
The Trump campaign and Biden campaign are heating up even as the coronavirus pandemic keeps them from holding traditional events. Economic recovery has been a big topic for both candidates. One America's News asked New Yorkers who they think would be better at getting the U.S. economy moving post-COVID.
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