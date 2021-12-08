SOURCE:

Your Black World



Pandemic lies and manipulation - will it ever stop?



In this video, Dr. Boyce Watkins discusses Pandemic politics with Maj Toure, Jay Morrison and Dr. Christina Parks.



According to the hill.com, To further compound the problem, the accuracy of these numbers in the U.S. is problematic. Testing remains too low to measure new COVID-19 cases and rates of spread accurately.



As a result, new cases and deaths are drastically underreported. President Trump continues to impede widespread testing because increased case numbers make the U.S. “look bad.” As a result, the decisions affecting the lives of millions are made in a void of information and data. Currently, 30 percent of all COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide are in the U.S.



COVID-19 numbers are inconvenient to political agendas. The need for reopening to be seen as a success creates pressure to manipulate or suppress COVID-19 data. We have already seen examples of this. The Governor of Florida attempted to prevent information on Florida COVID-19 deaths from becoming public to claim success in mitigating COVID19.



Georgia justified reopening using a graph with case numbers shown out of order to convey a downward trend. The Governor of Kansas ordered a stop to report the rising number of cases and deaths in meatpacking plants. The Governor of Arizona tried to silence a COVID19 epidemiological modeling group that said analysis of cases and deaths, a decision that was later reversed in response to public protest.



Data related to increases in COVID-19 deaths may become challenging to obtain and appreciate. President Trump incrementally increases the expected death toll that will result from reopening in an attempt to desensitize the public to a gruesome new normal. He portrays Americans as “warriors” who “might be affected badly.”



Unfettered spread, often advocated to attain herd immunity, comes at a staggering cost in morbidity and mortality. Also, attaining herd immunity by unfettered infection is a dangerous gamble since it is not clear if effective long-term immunity can be achieved in those who were infected and survived.



Unfettered spread also risks potentially long-lasting complications for many. Research by virologists and clinicians to understand the SARS-CoV-2 virus and how to best treat COVID-19 has only just begun. As we have only been aware of this virus for five months, we know very little about the long-term consequences of having had even a mild case of COVID-19.



Many new manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis are being discovered, some occurring after patients have seemingly recovered. Many viral infections, including hepatitis, herpesviruses, measles, and papillomaviruses, result in life-long pathogenesis or predispose us to complications later in life. Thus, beyond the deaths associated with unfettered infection, those that survive may suffer long-term health consequences.



Are they lying about the pandemic? - Dr. Boyce Watkins