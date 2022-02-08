Dr. Robert O. Young on Terrain Theory: Unorthodox Thoughts on How to Be Healthy (Part I)

Dr. Young taught me 25 years ago about terrain theory vs. germ theory, which has impacted how I parented and how I teach, as much as any one teaching has. He has some interesting theories about health that you really don’t hear anywhere else. NEXT interview, Part II, we’ll get into his views on what’s really in those injections.





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.