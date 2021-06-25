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NO MASKS. NO VAX. JUST HEALTHY, HAPPY KIDS! -- Leila Centner
A Variety of Things
A Variety of Things
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11 views • June 25, 2021
Leila Centner, owner of Centner Academy in Miami Florida doesn't want her students to wear masks, or get the vax - she doesn't want her teachers to get the experimental biological mRNA vax either, and that has made her a punching bag for the local and national mainstream whore media which is in the pocket of big pharma.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy