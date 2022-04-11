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Be Benevolent And Receive In Kind
Proverbs 11:25 (NIV)
25 A generous person will prosper;
whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Everybody can be generous to others with something.
What do you have to give?
Comfort? Funds? Prayers? Scripture? Service? Skill? Time?
Discover it. Extort it. And be rewarded for it.
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