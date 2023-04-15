[Dec 9, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 16 (3.8K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

In this episode, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba discuss the "luke-warm" church of Laodicia. What does it mean to be "luke-warm"? Is Jesus knocking on the door of your heart, the door of your church or both? Is it OK to be wealthy or not? They tackle these questions and more as they wrap up Revelation chapter 3 and then turn the page to Revelation 4. They conclude with a brief discussion on whether or not the beginning of that chapter is a picture of the Rapture of the Church.
