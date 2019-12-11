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ΧΡΥΣΗ ΑΥΓΗ ΚΑΣΙΔΙΑΡΗΣ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ ΤΟΥΡΚΟλαγνεια ΑΝΘΕΛΛΗΝΩΝ Δημοσιογραφων & ΚΑΝΑΛΙΩΝ υπερ ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
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96 views • December 11, 2019
ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΑ απο την ΧΡΥΣΗ ΑΥΓΗ & τον ΗΛ.ΚΑΣΙΔΙΑΡΗ απο την ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΒΟΥΛΗ & τα ΜΜε υπερ ΑΝΘΕΛΛΗΝΩΝ ΒΟΥΛΕΥΤΩΝ ΜΟΥΣΟΥΛΜΑΝΩΝ που ΣΤΗΡΙΖΕΙ ο ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ στην ΘΡΑΚΗ το 2018.Σημερα ο ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ εγινε "κακο" παιδι λογω ΑΠΕΙΛΩΝ σε ΑΙΓΑΙΟ ΘΡΑΚΗ & ΕΛΛΗΝΟΚΥΠΡΙΑΚΗ ΑΟΖ.
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