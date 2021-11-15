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Birth Certificates - What Have They Done
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5319 views • November 15, 2021
What do our birth certificates really signify?
What was the purpose behind their creation?
Who has been benefiting from them? 👀
What was the purpose behind their creation?
Who has been benefiting from them? 👀
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