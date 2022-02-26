[Bidan] Broke The Oldest Rule Of All

Don’t Make Threats You Can’t Back Up* This is a humiliating defeat for Biden.* America is diminished; and it’s not the first time he has done something like this.* He has had two historic foreign policy debacles in under a year.* America is not simply weak; we do not bite.* Team Biden is ridiculous, pompous, self-involved, long-winded and fatuous.* The rest of the world sees it clearly — and so do many Americans.* This is a genuine disaster for all.* He is draining America’s credibility and power.* This is not his capital to spend; he’s squandering something that others made.* If you say something serious, you had better mean it.* It’s reckless to tell obvious lies; if you do that, people figure out that you can be ignored.* [QueMala]’s buffoonery is a real peril for the rest of us.* Who gives Joe these scripts?* They lie every time.* A serious, responsible leader who cared would have re-assessed everything after last August.* His first instinct is to protect the bureaucracy, not the country.* People who criticize these disasters are denounced as traitors and then spied on.* It’s all self-protection; only failures and buffoons are rewarded.* If you did a nationwide search for the people least capable of leading a large nation through complicated times, you would get our ‘leadership class’.* Notice a theme? It’s always your fault and they’re going to punish you for it.* The big powers with meaningful economies and weapons are now aligned as a bloc against the U.S.The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 February 2022