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[Bidan] Broke The Oldest Rule Of All
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138 views • February 26, 2022
Don’t Make Threats You Can’t Back Up
* This is a humiliating defeat for Biden.
* America is diminished; and it’s not the first time he has done something like this.
* He has had two historic foreign policy debacles in under a year.
* America is not simply weak; we do not bite.
* Team Biden is ridiculous, pompous, self-involved, long-winded and fatuous.
* The rest of the world sees it clearly — and so do many Americans.
* This is a genuine disaster for all.
* He is draining America’s credibility and power.
* This is not his capital to spend; he’s squandering something that others made.
* If you say something serious, you had better mean it.
* It’s reckless to tell obvious lies; if you do that, people figure out that you can be ignored.
* [QueMala]’s buffoonery is a real peril for the rest of us.
* Who gives Joe these scripts?
* They lie every time.
* A serious, responsible leader who cared would have re-assessed everything after last August.
* His first instinct is to protect the bureaucracy, not the country.
* People who criticize these disasters are denounced as traitors and then spied on.
* It’s all self-protection; only failures and buffoons are rewarded.
* If you did a nationwide search for the people least capable of leading a large nation through complicated times, you would get our ‘leadership class’.
* Notice a theme? It’s always your fault and they’re going to punish you for it.
* The big powers with meaningful economies and weapons are now aligned as a bloc against the U.S.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6298891024001
* This is a humiliating defeat for Biden.
* America is diminished; and it’s not the first time he has done something like this.
* He has had two historic foreign policy debacles in under a year.
* America is not simply weak; we do not bite.
* Team Biden is ridiculous, pompous, self-involved, long-winded and fatuous.
* The rest of the world sees it clearly — and so do many Americans.
* This is a genuine disaster for all.
* He is draining America’s credibility and power.
* This is not his capital to spend; he’s squandering something that others made.
* If you say something serious, you had better mean it.
* It’s reckless to tell obvious lies; if you do that, people figure out that you can be ignored.
* [QueMala]’s buffoonery is a real peril for the rest of us.
* Who gives Joe these scripts?
* They lie every time.
* A serious, responsible leader who cared would have re-assessed everything after last August.
* His first instinct is to protect the bureaucracy, not the country.
* People who criticize these disasters are denounced as traitors and then spied on.
* It’s all self-protection; only failures and buffoons are rewarded.
* If you did a nationwide search for the people least capable of leading a large nation through complicated times, you would get our ‘leadership class’.
* Notice a theme? It’s always your fault and they’re going to punish you for it.
* The big powers with meaningful economies and weapons are now aligned as a bloc against the U.S.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6298891024001
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