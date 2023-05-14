EPOCH TV | Behind the New Twitter CEO’s World Economic Forum Ties

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp:

Behind the New Twitter CEO’s World Economic Forum Ties



Twitter users are mourning the death of the platform: The hashtag #RipTwitter was trending this afternoon. And the feed was filled with posts and videos about Elon Musk’s newly appointed CEO, Linda Yaccarino. Yaccarino was the head of advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal. She’s also a forum executive chair at the World Economic Forum. So is this the end of the platform? We’ll discuss.

And in other news, despite legal attempts to prevent it from happening, Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor tied in with the Stormy Daniels case against Donald Trump, had to testify before Congress today. We’ll discuss why this matters, and what it means for “justice” and accountability.







