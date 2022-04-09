The Golden Ratio - the Fingerprints of God and Signature of the Architect

The Golden Ratio - the Fingerprints of God and Signature of the ArchitectA Shane Custom Compilation________________*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump_________________"His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made" (Rom 1:20)"All things came into being through Him" (John 1:3)"Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth ... who determined its measurements?" (Job 38:4,5)_____________________Video Sources Used:The Golden Ratio - Evidence of GodFibonacci, Flat Earth, and Forging the Fingerprints of God...1.618 Phi, The Golden Ratio, God Creator of Heaven and Earth1.618 is a mathematical formula that is found in many things, thus proving the universe was created by Intelligent Design, that is, God.GOLDEN RATIO 1.16_FINGER PRINT OF THE ETERNAL CREATORSPIRALS IN NATURE - THE GOLDEN RATIO - A SIGNATURE OF THE DIVINE ARCHITECTThe Golden Ratio: Amazing Proof of God========================The Bible clearly states that the earth is designed. Some describe God as 'the Master Engineer'. Engineering relies upon numbers and mathematics, and so it is not surprising to find amazing numbers and mathematics embedded in God's creation (as well as in the Bible). In God's creation, there exists a "Divine Proportion" that is exhibited in a multitude of shapes, numbers, and patterns whose relationship can only be the result of the omnipotent, good, and all-wise God of Scripture. This Divine Proportion—existing in the smallest to the largest parts, in living and also in non-living things—reveals the awesome handiwork of God and His interest in beauty, function, and order. This “golden” number, 1.61803399, represented by the Greek letter Phi, is known as the Golden Ratio, Golden Number, Golden Proportion, Golden Mean, Golden Section, Divine Proportion and Divine Section. When we take any two successive (one after the other) Fibonacci Numbers (0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, ... etc), their ratio is very close to the Golden Ratio.Curiously, the mathematical constant of 1.618 … that is found throughout creation is represented by the symbol Phi, which is the symbol 0 for nothing split in two by the symbol 1 for unity and one. Could this be the true meaning behind the symbol Phi?Here are just a few examples of the golden ratio within the human body, DNA, solar system, nature, and the Bible...Human BodyThe Golden Ratio shows up all over the human body, and it seems to define what proportions look best; that is, most attractive. The closer the measurements are to the Golden Ratio, the more attractive one tends to be. Here are some measurements taken from a woman for an experiment:1. Pupil to teeth to chin – 1.6342. Pupil to nose to chin – 1.6183. Inside of eyes to face width -1.663 (The left side of her face was covered by hair, so its position was estimated by centering the grid on other facial features)4. Inside of eye to outside eye to face width – 1.6665. Smile width to nose width – 1.619 (Research has revealed that smiling produces better golden ratio proportions of the mouth and nose, at the golden ratio from the center of the nose to the outside of the lips)6. Hairline to eyebrow to eye – 1.6057. Top lip to teeth line to bottom lip – 1.6158. Width of central incisor tooth to lateral incisor tooth – 1.6639. Nose width to inner edge of nostril – 1.624Note that not every individual has body dimensions in exact phi proportion but averages across populations tend towards phi and phi proportions are perceived as being the most natural or beautiful.Other examples in the human body:1. When women are at their most fertile, between the ages of 16 and 20, the ratio of length to width of a uterus is 1.6 – a very good approximation to the golden ratio.2. The measurement from the belly button to the floor and the top of the head to the belly button is the golden ratio.3. The human hand has 5 fingers, and each finger has 3 phalanges separated by 2 joints. Curiously enough, you also have 2 hands, each with 5 digits, and your 8 fingers are each comprised of 3 sections. All Fibonacci numbers! In addition, looking at the length of our fingers, each section — from the tip of the base to the wrist — is larger than the preceding one by roughly the ratio of phi.4. Your hand creates a golden section in relation to your arm, as the ratio of your forearm to your hand is also 1.618, the Divine Proportion.