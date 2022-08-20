A gamechanger for personal development & self-control ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Coach.me Lifehacker Review

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Coach.me takes all the features that make social media so addictive and distracting and instead puts them to work as motivational tools so you follow through on your winning habits daily. I've achieved my 150000th habit check-in and so much more thanks to gamified personal accountability that the app systematizes. The has motivated me to consistently practice some habits that I had failed to practice consistently before...
0:30 Outsourcing self-control
2:05 A social accountability network
4:58 Brain training
5:30 Eating a coconut
5:48 Gut React: Heuristics as a Productivity Strategy
6:00 Hour 1: Empire Building
6:15 Make a Sales Call
6:30 Meditation with Headspace
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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