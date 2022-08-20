A gamechanger for personal development & self-control ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Coach.me Lifehacker Review

Coach.me takes all the features that make social media so addictive and distracting and instead puts them to work as motivational tools so you follow through on your winning habits daily. I've achieved my 150000th habit check-in and so much more thanks to gamified personal accountability that the app systematizes. The has motivated me to consistently practice some habits that I had failed to practice consistently before...





0:30 Outsourcing self-control

2:05 A social accountability network

4:58 Brain training

5:30 Eating a coconut

5:48 Gut React: Heuristics as a Productivity Strategy

6:00 Hour 1: Empire Building

6:15 Make a Sales Call

6:30 Meditation with Headspace





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/coach-me-review

Join 📱 Coach.me https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Coach-Me





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.