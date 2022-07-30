EN-ES FormerPfizer employee:Monkeypox is a hoax to cover up the effects of the 'vaccine' and 5G-Ex empleada de Pfizer: La Viruela del Mono es un engaño para encubrir los efectos de la ‘vacuna’ y el 5G

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Whistleblower and former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston denounces monkeypox as a hoax to cover up not only the side effects of the toxic injections, but also the 5G towers being installed in the US and around the world, to expose ourselves to radiation. Curiously, monkeypox occurs in the vaccinated West and where there is greater exposure to 5G, while WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announces that he has declared the international outbreak of monkeypox a global health emergency.
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La denunciante y exempleada de Pfizer, Karen Kingston denuncia que la viruela del mono es un engaño para encubrir no solo los efectos secundarios de las inyecciones tóxicas, sino también de las torres 5G que están instalando en EE.UU. y en todo el mundo, para exponernos a la radiación. Curiosamente la viruela del mono se da en el occidente vacunado y donde hay mayor exposición al 5G, al tiempo que el director general OMS, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, anuncia que ha declarado el brote internacional de viruela del simio como una emergencia sanitaria mundial.