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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl - Rynek Pracy do 2050.
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1896 views • October 27, 2020
W niniejszej audycji omawiamy problematykę rynku pracy do roku 2050. Ten rynek, podobnie jak cała ekonomia, jest poddany procesowi transformacji w system postindustrialny, który modyfikuje obecny globalny system. W wyniku tego procesu wiele obecnych zawodów bezpowrotnie zniknie pozostawiając do roku 2030 około 50% populacji na bezrobociu. Idąc dalej do roku 2050 proces ten będzie się rozszerzał absorbując zawody nawet z najwyższych obszarów drabiny zawodowej tj. dyrektorzy, politycy czy generałowie. Zapraszamy do zapoznania się z tym niezwykle ciekawym opracowaniem.
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